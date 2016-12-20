Location 2-12-4 Asakusa Taito-ku

Tokyo, Japan What to eat deep fried chicken soft bone, fried squid

To the west of Senso-ji Temple in Asakusa is where you will find Hoppy Dori, nicknamed after Hoppy, the beer-flavored drink offered at the izakayas that line the street. Unlike most izakayas, those in Hoppy Dori are open all day. My Japanese friends tell me that this is where the night-shift crowd comes after work for a drink and a bite before they hit the sack. And unlike most yokochos, Hoppy Dori is laid out on a long street lined with izakayas and seating that spills out onto the streets. In the winter the outdoor seating is tented to keep the patrons warm.

The izakayas along Hoppy Dori have little that differentiates them. Shop staff hover on the outskirts of their izakaya inviting you to come in. Tonpei (とんぺい) has good food and a friendly staff that keeps coming over with more suggestions on what you should order next. Follow the Japanese drinking custom: start with a couple of rounds of beer, highball, or a fruity sour that is light and refreshing. After you’ve had a few bites to eat, move up a gear to nihonshu or stronger shochu. And to eat: the deep-fried chicken soft bone and fried squid.