JazzBar サムライ(Samurai)

Location Mamoru Building, 5F 3-35-5 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku,

Tokyo, Japan What to order “moonshine” (ginger shochu)

At first, JazzBar Samurai in Shinjuku seems more like a cat sanctuary than a bar: thousands of feline figurines watch over the space. But look closer and you’ll notice a wall of records that musicians like Stan Getz, Max Roach, and Millie Jackson have autographed for the owner, Miyazaki-san. They’re a testament to the longevity of Bar Samurai. For thirty-seven years, people have been coming for Miyazaki-san’s homemade ginger shochu (a fiery-sweet concoction labeled “moonshine”) and the great jazz he plays.

Bar Samurai also has a small kitchen serving some simple Western food, if you’re looking for something to chase the shochu. And for those in search of something other than shochu, the drinks menu has an assortment of cocktails, beers, whiskeys, spirits, and sakes.