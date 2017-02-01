JBS (Jazz, Blues, Soul)

Location 1-17-10 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Tokyo, Japan What to order dark rum with ginger ale or a whiskey-soda highball

Tucked away on the second floor of a building in Dogenzaka, JBS is run solely by owner Kobayashi-san. Open the simple wooden door and enter an audiophile’s dream: floor-to-ceiling shelves of jazz, blues, and soul records—more than ten thousand in all—two turntables, and a very serious speaker system. Only three or four shelf spaces are reserved for the limited alcohol options.

My recommendation is to head to JBS early. (Officially, JBS is open from two p.m. to eleven p.m., but these times can vary depending on Kobayashi-san’s mood and other engagements.) The bar seats six, with three small tables along the vinyl-covered wall. On busy nights, there is barely any room to move, and you might wait thirty or forty minutes for your drink.

To avoid that, pop in around 5 p.m. for a couple of pre-dinner drinks. Kobayashi-san usually has a small selection of whiskey, rum, and vodka, and sometimes a shochu on offer. My usual order—here and in life—is dark rum with ginger ale or a whiskey-soda highball; they are carefully made here. Kobayashi-san speaks English and is always happy to engage with his customers and take requests. He knows exactly where every single record is. When asked to play a particular track, he goes up to the precise spot on the shelf and pulls out the record—magic!