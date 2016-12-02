Location 2305 E. 7th Street

Austin, TX 78702 What to eat huevos rancheros, migas

If I’m going our for breakfast, it has to be eggs, it has to be spicy, and it has to be wrapped in a tortilla. Head to Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop for breakfast tacos that have been feeding the east side since the ’60s. Currently run by three generations of Avila women—Joe Avila passed away in 2010—the restaurant is a community hub for this rapidly changing neighborhood. Everyone eats at Joe’s: old-school neighborhood regulars, newly arrived hipster transplants, and even a former Texas governor.

I’m partial to the huevos rancheros, but the migas—eggs cooked with tomatoes, tortilla chips, onions, jalapeños, and cheese—and the classic two-item breakfast tacos (bacon and egg, chorizo and egg) are killer, too. Not feeling eggy? Hit up the menudo, a beef tripe stew. But no matter what you order, make sure you get it with a side of Joe’s legendary crispy bacon. You won’t regret it.