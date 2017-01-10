Location Any section of the city with lots of office workers.

Tokyo, Japan What to order The medium katsudon if you’re normal hungry. The double if you like feeling uncomfortable.

Oh, katsudon, that most elemental of salaryman foods. Katsudon is the king of donburi (rice bowls), and Katsuya is its most proliferate herald. A bowl of hot rice topped with a juicy slab of deep-fried pork that has been coated in a creamy sauce of just-set eggs is one of the cornerstones of the Japanese corporate diet along with ramen and whiskey highballs. It is high calorie and high comfort. And at Katsuya, with its user-friendly ticket machines, it is highly convenient. Drop a few coins or a bill into the machine, and you are well on your way to perfecting the mise-en-scène of your salaryman cosplay. All you lack at this point are the one hundred yen necktie and dark circles under your eyes.

Katsuya does not have the generous hours of the gyudon chains, but it is giving in other ways. Whereas upsizing at a gyudon joint will typically only get you more rice, Katsuya will give you more meat. The small size is almost always meal enough, but if you want to go hungry-man style, the large will get you not one but two slabs of fried protein. A bowl of tonjiru (pork and miso soup) can be had for just over a dollar, and there are other options that will top your rice with some of Japan’s other fried favorites, but most people opt for the classic pork and rice. One important thing to remember when eating here is to always avoid the monthly specials. They always look tempting, but they are almost always less tasty and, for some reason, more salty. And in a sodium-heavy country, that’s saying a lot.