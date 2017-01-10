Location 268 Clinton Street

Brooklyn, NY What to order Blistered shishito peppers, deviled eggs, gurullos.

Remember when we all got really, really into tapas? When we collectively went apeshit for sangria and tiny bites of food on those famed small plates, and even our moms learned to pronounce manchego? That was a wild time.

La Vara in leafy brownstone Cobble Hill, though, is a reminder that there is so much more to Spanish food than those little bar nibbles. Chefs Alex Raij and Eder Montero turn out a wide range of Spanish dishes on plates both small and large that are loyal but not straitjacketed by strict authenticity, hearty but not aggressive, often influenced by Spain’s Jewish and Moorish history.

The room is cozy though not overcrowded, walls lined with bricks and a storefront that’s all glass, because Raij and Montero know that in Brooklyn, light is a commodity. The best seats in the house are at the rounded, L-shaped bar—all the better for picking and sharing—or the two cushy booths nestled up in the room’s front. Every meal should start with fried chickpeas, pert and crisp and smoky. Blistered shishito peppers, a tired trope on most menus, remain a worthwhile staple here. The most brilliant deviled eggs are dressed with a slick green tahini sauce. And don’t miss the gurullos, rolls of meltingly soft hand-rolled semolina pasta, cooked in milk and dressed in goat butter and sumac.

Evenings can get busy, so make a reservation or go earlyish and sit at the bar with a glass of cold vermouth, or maybe some txakoli, to start you off. This also might be one of the only restaurants in New York where ordering a pitcher of sangria isn’t a death wish.