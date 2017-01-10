Location 1601 Fourteenth Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. What to order eggs en cocotte, traditional omelet

I would have to say that Le Diplomate has the best eggs in D.C. They do a nice eggs en cocotte and a great traditional omelet, which is my go-to order. It’s deliciously fluffy.

I love Stephen Starr, and eating at Le Diplomate reminds me of being back in Philadelphia, at his restaurant Parc. It’s a brasserie, and you just get that Parisian feel right when you walk in. The area is up-and-coming and blowing up, and the space is very bright, very busy, very lively. It’s right on the corner, and they have a big patio, and that outside piece is so key. People love sitting outside. The restaurant opened up a few years ago, and they’ve been crazy busy since day one.