Left Door and 2 Birds, 1 Stone

Location 1345 S Street Northwest (Left Door) and 1800 Fourteenth Street Northwest (2 Birds, 1 Stone)

Washington, DC What to order whatever you want

My favorite place to go drinking is on Fourteenth Street, where two bars that I love are right across from each other. There’s Left Door, which—full disclosure—is my brother Tom’s bar, and right across the street is 2 Birds, 1 Stone, which is run by Adam Bernbach.

Left Door is a little bar up stairs, about thirty seats. You walk up and there’s an entire wall made of doors, which were all made by my brother. He built the entire place himself; he even made the speakers. Those personal touches are key. I think drinking is a part of identity; just like people personalize their drink, people personalize their bars. It’s hard to grip onto something or get really excited about a place that doesn’t have a point of view, that doesn’t have personality behind it. This spot is really based on the personality of my brother. It’s more polished than homemade feeling, but you can tell everything was made specifically for it. The music is always excellent, and you can sit down and relax.

2 Birds, 1 Stone is a little brighter—there are a lot more people around you, a lot more chatting. The music is a little more hip-hop, a little more up-tempo. This bar is downstairs, so you need to get used to the steps and not drink too much. And that can be hard, because Adam Bernbach makes the greatest piña colada on the planet. Every bar is the same except when somebody inserts their personality into it, and then all of a sudden it becomes alive and different. This spot has Adam’s personality all over it; you can see all of the elements he picked out and the reasons behind them. And that makes it even more fun.