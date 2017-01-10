Location 135 Avenue A

New York, NY What to order Anything you want

I love to support my friends who run cocktail bars, but sometimes I just need a place to relax and chill with a bottle of beer. You can’t go to cocktail bars all the time. If you’re feeling the same way, go to Lucy’s and have bottled beer and play pool. I started going years ago and nothing has changed—which is just the way I like it. It has all the hallmarks of a great dive bar: terrible lighting, bathrooms you’d never go into, shabby pool tables, an ancient jukebox.

But what sets Lucy’s apart from the rest is Lucy herself. She’s been there forever and is full of hilarious stories. Fancy bar or dive bar—it says a lot about the quality of a bar when the owner is there and invested in the experience. It’s a miracle she’s been able to keep the place running as the East Village had changed. That’s something worth supporting.