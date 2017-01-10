Location 2537 North Kedzie Avenue

Chicago, IL What to order buttermilk pancakes, breakfast burrito, shrimp and grits

We do an insane brunch business at The Publican so by the time I’m done with that, I can’t look at another egg. But if I had to, I’d go to Lula Cafe. It’s the best breakfast/brunch spot in the city and it has been for almost twenty years. I’m not alone in thinking this; the waits can be pretty intense on the weekends. Jason Hammel, the chef there, is one of the best guys in the business. He’s done his thing for nearly twenty years and it’s so consistent. His menu is a great mix of stuff too: he serves buttermilk pancakes but also a killer breakfast burrito and a great shrimp and grits.