Location 453 K Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. What to order dumplings, bibimbap, gochujang, kimchi, Moscow Mule

Once I get out of here and want to relax a little bit, I go to Mandu. It’s a Korean restaurant, very authentic. Danny Lee and his mom, Yesoon, are from Korea, and they came over and opened up the restaurant. They work in the kitchen together, and it’s so great to see them interacting. They have so much flavorful, delicious stuff: the dumplings are unbelievable; they have a delicious bibimbap with a sunny-side up egg on top of it; and they make their own gochujang and kimchi. They also serve the most amazing drinks, like a mule with their own house-made ginger juice. I like gin, so they’ll make it however I want. I go in late, I get some wings and my mule, and it’s awesome. When I leave, I’m so full and so ready to pass out that I’ve forgotten half of the stuff that I’ve eaten because it was all just so good!