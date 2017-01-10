Location 81 Broadway

Brooklyn, NY What to order burrata-on-toast, a whole grilled fish, or chicken under a brick.

Marlow & Sons might very well annoy you. The seating in the dining room is mostly awkward, forcing you to sit on a rickety wooden stump or crowd your party of five into a teensy little booth in the corner where you can barely read the chalkboard specials menu across the room. Everything here, it appears, is reclaimed, like the tables and the marble bar and maybe even some of the old-looking bottles lining the walls. Definitely some of the clothing adorning the lithe bodies of the other diners. But then you eat the food and drink the wine and you realize that this is, indeed, worth it.

Marlow was the second restaurant from Andrew Tarlow, whose first establishment was Diner, the early farm-to-table bone-marrow-and-burger joint, set up all ramshackle-like in an old rail car. Here at Marlow, the food is similarly farm-to-table, with a Mediterranean slant and plenty of oysters. You can usually find some sort of burrata-on-toast situation, or a whole grilled fish, or chicken under a brick, plus cocktails with cool fancy amari in them. The coffee is truly excellent, and the sticky buns are sticky and wonderful. You can even buy fancy jams and food magazines and elegant little pencils—in Brooklyn, even impulse shopping feels virtuous.