Location 1805 S 1st St

Austin, TX 78704 What to eat

You’ll have to check your bag on the way home after stocking up on knives at Métier Cook’s Supply. But that’s a small price to pay for the selection here, where they specialize in handmade knives from Japan, Switzerland, and the good ol’ USA. The staff will work with you to help you find the perfect one, too, like some sort of culinary version of the wand shop in Harry Potter.

The shop is owned by Jessica Maher and Todd Duplechan, chefs of Lenoir, the restaurant next door. Beyond knives, they’ve stocked Métier with all manner of chef-approved kitchen supplies. The expertly curated selection of cookbooks—no digging through piles of nonsense searching for gems here—and refurbished vintage cast iron are particularly great.