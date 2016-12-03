Location 1309 Rosewood Ave

Austin, TX 78702 What to eat brisket, Frito Pie

Like something out of a smoked-meat fairy tale, the acorn-adorned Micklethwait Craft Meats trailer is literally nestled in a hollow in East Austin. Here, Tom Micklethwait is making some of the best barbecue in Austin: righteously famous sausages, beef ribs the size of small cats, and brisket that rivals that famous teal barbecue place down the road. Everything is made from scratch, from the mayonnaise in the potato salad to the bread to the pickles to those sausages. Did I mention the wait is reasonable?

And while I know you’re here for the beef that made central Texas famous, I’m hoping I can persuade you to save room for a Frito Pie. The Frito Pie at Micklethwait is one of the great culinary wonders of Austin. Fritos are topped with brisket, chili, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, red onion, and crema. If the barbecue gods had a nacho party, they’d make these. (NB: The Fritos being, you know, Fritos, are not made from scratch.)