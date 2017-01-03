Search

Now reading Modern General
03_modern_general

Modern General

When you're craving something healthy in a city of cheese-covered food, go here for a snack.

By Chris Cohen Art by Stephen Lurvey

Location

637 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, New Mexico

What to order

grain bowls, avocado toast

Two things you’re probably going to find yourself craving in Santa Fe are kind-of-healthy food and natural light. The first one is easy to explain: most food in this part of the country comes bathed in cheese and chili. The second is a bit more complicated. The city’s zoning laws require buildings in the historic districts to have a traditionally southwestern adobe look to them—in other words, brown and low slung and without many windows.  

Lucky for you, there’s the Modern General, an Instagram-ready “general store” with huge windows, grain bowls, avocado toast, a twee “curation” of garden tools, and a solid selection of cookbooks—think Tartine and titles by Marcella Hazan. It’s the kind of place that would simply be a good option in Portland but is a godsend here.  

avocado toast, grain bowls, healthy, new Mexico, santa fe