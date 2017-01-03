Location 637 Cerrillos Rd

Santa Fe, New Mexico What to order grain bowls, avocado toast

Two things you’re probably going to find yourself craving in Santa Fe are kind-of-healthy food and natural light. The first one is easy to explain: most food in this part of the country comes bathed in cheese and chili. The second is a bit more complicated. The city’s zoning laws require buildings in the historic districts to have a traditionally southwestern adobe look to them—in other words, brown and low slung and without many windows.

Lucky for you, there’s the Modern General, an Instagram-ready “general store” with huge windows, grain bowls, avocado toast, a twee “curation” of garden tools, and a solid selection of cookbooks—think Tartine and titles by Marcella Hazan. It’s the kind of place that would simply be a good option in Portland but is a godsend here.