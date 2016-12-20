Location The Musso & Frank Grill 6667 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA What to eat abalone, sand dabs

Ed Ruscha has been living and making work in LA since 1956. If there is a cooler man alive, I challenge you to show him to me.—Jesse Pearson

The Musso & Frank Grill is a restaurant I’ve been patronizing for fifty-some years. Beyond its elite fraternity of mostly Hispanic waiters, it’s the history of the place that is special. If I could order anything there, it would be abalone, which they stopped serving twenty-five years ago. So today, I’d get the sand dabs.