Location 150 Ainslie St

Brooklyn, NY What to eat ichiju sansai

Brooklyn has plenty of hangover clinics with eggy this and bacon-y that and lardo-infused, small-batch Bloody Marys. But at this tiny minimalist Japanese restaurant hidden on a residential street in East Williamsburg, you can eat breakfast and leave floating, not sagging.

Okonomi specializes in fish for breakfast and lunch (at night it turns into a ramen place) and does so through ichiju sansai, a set meal comprising rice, miso soup, fish, a cube of wobbly egg custard, vegetables, and an onsen egg. Sometimes the fish is raw, other times it’s torched or roasted; the egg comes poached and so soft it nearly bleeds into a mix of soy sauce and sake, together in a tiny bowl you’re expected to pour over your rice. The vegetables surround the fish like numbers on a clock, carefully laid but not too precious, and you pick at each thing intermittently, which turns into a sort of calming rhythm. It’s fancier (and pricier) than your classic bacon, egg, and cheese on a roll from the local bodega, but it feels singular, both in its presentation and as a way to start your day.