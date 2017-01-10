Location 31 Greenpoint Ave.

Brooklyn, New York What to order salted vegan chocolate-chip cookies, Brooklyn Blackout Cake, rosemary-currant scones

You’ll find Ovenly’s pastries in New York’s better coffee shops, but the mother ship in Greenpoint is worth a special trip. The shop, half a block from the drop-dead East River views at WNYC Transmitter Park, is bursting with delicacies like chewy, salted vegan chocolate-chip cookies and slices of Brooklyn Blackout Cake so black they’re nearly blue. It’s run by Agatha Kulaga and Erin Patinkin, two friends who met through book club and discovered they both loved to bake and then built a bakery from the ground up, doing things before their pastries were all over the city like cranking out pastries twenty-four hours a day and sleeping in their SUV and selling all their possessions to make rent.

In addition to the superlative pastries, they have everything you want in a Brooklyn bakery: good coffee, chalkboard menus, fresh flowers, and abundant natural light that makes for excellent breakfast-Instagramming conditions. Be sure to pick up at least one of the rosemary-currant scones, which avoid the crumbly dryness or cloyingly sweet fate of most other scones and instead match up tiny, chewy dried currants with all the “OoooOOOoooh, what’s that?” charm of rosemary. It could very easily be the best pastry in Brooklyn.