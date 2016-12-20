Location 1310 West Sixth Street

Los Angeles, CA What to eat Gin martini, shrimp cocktail

No one knows what Gillian Ferguson does, but we think it’s food-related?

LA has a lot of great restaurants that serve mediocre food. Pacific Dining Car in Downtown LA is one of them. It’s been around since 1921, and it’s open twenty-four hours, which is a small miracle in this town.

If I were single, I’d take all my dates here. It feels like a movie set—if the movie were a railcar-themed steakhouse. There are a bunch of different rooms, some with wood paneling and gold-framed still lifes, and others with floral wallpaper and leather armchairs. The bar room has forest-green walls and booths made private by velvet curtains. If there are windows anywhere in the restaurant, I’ve never noticed them.

I always order a gin martini. It’s that kind of place. The shrimp cocktail is pretty good, but it’ll cost you thirty-six dollars for four jumbo shrimp. The prices will make you laugh out loud, but you’re paying to go back in time.