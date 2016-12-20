Location 5140 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, California What to eat Queen’s Paru platter

You’re going to drive down Sunset and pass by Paru’s three or four times on your first visit. When you do see it you’ll think, No way—that can’t be it. There’s a creepy metal gate out front and you have to press a buzzer to be let in. But once you’re inside it’s a sanctuary. You walk through an open patio area and into this home. There are pictures of Indian Buddhist leaders and thinkers and government officials all over the wall with old 1970s wallpaper and really soothing music. It feels like you’ve entered into someone’s house and the people on the wall could be family members, but it’s Gandhi instead of Uncle Joe.

Very few places are humble like this in LA. You’ll feel warm and welcome immediately. The food is delicious too— it’s simple vegetarian Indian food that is incredibly tasty and thoughtful. They’ve been doing it since the 1970s.

I like to try a bunch of things so I get Queen’s Paru platter which comes with little portions of raita, curry, sambar, and a dosa, which is one of the best in LA. Skip the samosa and get all the wonderful Southern Indian things like the savory lentil donut (vadai) with sambar or the uppuma, a semolina breakfast porridge. They have beer too, so you can get a Taj Mahal with dinner, and I always get the masala chai for dessert, with halwa.