Location 2900 Duval St

Austin, TX 78705 What to eat pitchers of cheap beer

Are there fancier bars in Austin? Yes. More iconic dives? Sure. Places with longer beer lists and better music and cultishly adored food trucks parked out back? Absolutely. But Posse East, a perfect, simple Texas dive if ever I saw one, is my living room.

Best known, perhaps, as a University of Texas football bar, Posse occupies a patio-wrapped corner north of campus. The beer (in pitchers, please) is cheap, largely local, and on happy hour all day Wednesdays and Sundays. The orange-lit patio is full of picnic tables and occupied year round, in the stiffest summer heat and in the very mild winter that we are all total babies about. But Posse is at its best in the spring and the fall, when the ridiculously perfect, crisp blue 75-degree days hit. Grab a buddy, order a large chips and queso and a pitcher of Pearl Snap, and appreciate the fact that you had the great luck to spend this afternoon in Austin, Texas.