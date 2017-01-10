Location 465 Court Street

Brooklyn, New York What to order steak frites, côte de boeuf

Prime Meats is the bar-slash-restaurant-slash-hangout that you wish existed in your neighborhood, with cozy, appropriately lit booths and a warm, friendly bar where you can get either a cold beer or an expertly made cocktail alongside one of Brooklyn’s best burgers, a half-pound black-Angus number with hand-cut fries. The restaurant is a spin-off of nearby Frankies 457 Spuntino, an Italian restaurant run by two guys named Frank. At Prime Meats, they focus on all things formerly bovine, like steak frites and that burger and a côte de boeuf for two that you can go all in on if you’re feeling wild. Because this is Brooklyn, you can still get a kale salad and some fried brussels sprouts.

An important aspect is that Monday through Saturday it’s open continually from ten or eleven a.m. ’til eleven p.m. or midnight, which means it’s a saving grace when you’re looking for a nice place to go at the ever-neglected hour of three p.m., whether it’s for a Manhattan or a beer or a wedge salad and a pork chop.