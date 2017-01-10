Location 54 East First Street # 1

New York, New York What to order fried-oyster omelet

The fried-oyster omelet at Prune always has been and always will be one of my favorite egg dishes in the city. Who doesn’t want fried oysters and rémoulade in a perfect omelet with a side dish of powdered sugar and Tabasco? When you mix it up, it becomes this fiery-sweet dipping sauce.

The waits for brunch at Prune are no joke but the fried-oyster omelet makes it worth it. It’s sweet, it’s savory, it’s crunchy, and it’s really not boring—it’s everything you could want in an egg dish.