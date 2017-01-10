Search

Now reading Prune
Lucky Peach + Dewar's

Prune

A NYC institution where the eggs are served with fried-oysters, powdered sugar and Tabasco.

By Angie Mar
prune_01

Location

54 East First Street # 1
New York, New York

What to order

fried-oyster omelet

The fried-oyster omelet at Prune always has been and always will be one of my favorite egg dishes in the city. Who doesn’t want fried oysters and rémoulade in a perfect omelet with a side dish of powdered sugar and Tabasco? When you mix it up, it becomes this fiery-sweet dipping sauce.

The waits for brunch at Prune are no joke but the fried-oyster omelet makes it worth it. It’s sweet, it’s savory, it’s crunchy, and it’s really not boring—it’s everything you could want in an egg dish.

atlas, dewar's, eggcellent adventure, new york city, omelet, oyster, restaurant