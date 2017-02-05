Location Ryuko Building Bekkan 1F 11-1 Udagawa-cho Shibuya-ku

Tokyo, Japan What to order A margarita or cosmopolitan.

Rhythm Café is unlike most vinyl bars in Tokyo, mainly because the music programming isn’t so heavily focused on jazz, which is the general focus of much Japanese vinyl otaku. Instead, owner Koyama-san has a collection of ’60s to ’80s disco on vinyl. Most nights, he is the star DJ. Koyama-san is very friendly, enjoys making sure his guests have a good time, and is open to requests.

Small but not tiny, with red sofa-like seats and walls covered in records, Rhythm Café serves a wide range of drinks—there’s a full bar plus coffee, tea, smoothies, and juices. The vibe is slightly divey so I would stick to a classic cocktail like a margarita or cosmopolitan.

But more than for any particular drink, I like to go on the fourth Thursday of every month, when Rhythm Café hosts Showa Kayo nights. Kayokyoku is pop music from the Showa era, which lasted from 1926 to 1989. The crowd is an interesting mix of young and old, local Japanese and international, all of whom come for the poppy beats and feel-good lyrics that characterize late Showa kayokyoku (they mostly play music from the ’50s on). It’s music that can hook you even if you don’t speak a word of Japanese.