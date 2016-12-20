Location 243 Dekalb Ave

Brooklyn, NY What to eat whatever looks good

Roman’s is the neighborhood restaurant we all dream of. It’s part of Andrew Tarlow’s empire of cozy, hyper-Brooklyn Brooklyn spots, which started with natural wines and whole-animal butchery and seasonal vegetables galore with Diner in Williamsburg. Happily, he has expanded to slightly calmer Fort Greene, where Roman’s sits among the brownstones and, I imagine, ceiling-high bookshelves with out-of-print art books arranged by color inside of those brownstones. Here, you can slide in for a cocktail and a bowl of pasta, or take a hot person you’re trying to impress for a date in a dim-but-not-too-dim Italian restaurant, or take your mom. You get the point.

The menu changes daily—I know a local who checks the website every day at five-thirty when it goes up like some sort of crazed locavore fanboy—but usually offers a few vegetables, a few salads, a few pastas, and a few mains, like whole-cooked fish or a chicken for two or a pork chop, prepared rustically and paired with whatever is in season. Their vegetable dishes are the sort that might be drowned in fancy olive oil or piled atop some crusty sourdough bread alongside a silky-smooth purée of legumes. Their list of wines by the glass is short enough that you can just ask for an explanation of all of them and not feel like an asshole. They don’t take reservations, so go a little early, or expect to wait with a drink nearby before your sweet, cozy meal can happen.