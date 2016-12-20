Location 378 Metropolitan Ave

Brooklyn, NY What to eat scuttlebutt sandwich, tumeric tonic, iced new england

Caroline Fidanza is a certified genius and Saltie is her Moby Dick–themed brainchild of a sandwich shop. It’s a stone’s throw from the endless elevated gridlock of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and just outside the aggravating, bond-traders-in-flannel center of Williamsburg. The lunch menu is a tight edit of seven sandwiches, with a daily salad special, usually an egg bowl, with plenty of kicky beverages and clever pastries to round things out. I’ve never ventured beyond her vegetarian options because I never needed to: the most popular and most exciting thing here is the Scuttlebutt, as fun to eat and poke at as it is to say. It’s a hodgepodge of pickled things, briny things, fatty things (feta cheese and boiled eggs), and herbs, swaddled into the fluffiest, most texturally satisfying focaccia you’ve ever known. It will spill out at you and you will love it. You could split it into two meals, but you probably won’t.

Go either a little before the noontime rush or a little after, sip on a turmeric tonic or an Iced New England (almond milk, iced coffee, and maple syrup—everything a fancy vegan coffee beverage should be), and wait for the seat by the window, where you can watch this particular patch of grimy, wonderful Brooklyn pass by.