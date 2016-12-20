Location 2-1-1 Yurakucho Chiyoda-ku

Tokyo, Japan What to eat chicken heart skewers, scallop gyoza

Sanchoku Inshokugai means farm-fresh dining street. There are two things that make this yokocho special. Firstly, it is located under the train tracks of the Yamonote Line between the Shimbashi to Yurakucho stations. Second, there is an interesting collection of izakayas, each of which features specialty products from different regions in Japan–Shizuoka, Kumamoto, Tohoku, Kyushu, Hokkaido, and Shikoku. Find the nondescript entranceway between two brightly lit izakayas under the train track and start wandering through the maze as the train rumbles by overhead. The yokocho is lit up by the bright lights from the izakayas. You’ll have to squeeze past other patrons as you make your way through the narrow alleyways. It’s an overwhelming experience: red-faced salarymen laughing over drinks, shop staff shouting out greetings beckoning you to come in, smells of grilled meat on sticks, fresh seafood on display. There is a real buzz in the underbelly of the train tracks. These izakayas are very casual: salarymen gather here after work, sit on old drink crates, and nibble on bites while they drown their stress of the day’s work in beer, shochu, and nihonshu.

My two go-to izakayas in this yokocho are Robata Kaimaru and Yakitori Alley.

Robata Kaimaru focuses on all things seafood. Grab a seat (actually an old drink crate topped with a cushion) around the center grilling station for the best view of the action. And check out the seafood display in front of the grill: sea urchin, oysters, scallops, and different kinds of clams all make appearances. Order the scallop gyoza, sashimi platter, dashi tamagoyaki (dashi grilled omelet) and grilled hamaguri clams and scallops.

Yakitori Alley is tucked into an arched tunnel under the train tracks. It feels like a cave. One might think it was set up in a cave. Tables and high stools are tightly packed into the makeshift-looking shop. In warmer months seating spills out taking up the walkway space with large fans blowing to keep everyone cool. In colder months everyone is packed in like sardines with large plastic sheets covering the open shop front to shield everyone from the cold. Seat yourself at a stool, order a beer or highball and enjoy a few skewer varieties. My yakitori must-haves are chicken hearts, chicken gizzard, chicken soft bone, chicken neck, and wings.