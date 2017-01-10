Showtime Lounge

Location 113 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest

Washington, D.C. What to order beer, cocktails, Scotch

Showtime is in an area called Bloomingdale in northwest D.C. I’ve been going there for a couple of years. It’s a new dive bar, which is controversial—I’ll admit that. Some people do not accept that a dive bar can be new, but in this case, anyone who goes to Showtime would realize it’s a dive bar. What makes it really authentic is that it was designed to the owner’s tastes. That is essential. It doesn’t have to be old, but it can’t be specifically made to be a dive bar; it has to be dubbed that by the kinds of people who go to dive bars, like me.

It’s run by this guy named Paul who is also a DJ—Soul Call Paul is his DJ name. I’ve never seen him DJ, per se, but he must be amazing, because the jukebox he created is unbelievable. One of my conditions of a dive bar is that it has to have a jukebox or some kind of musical apparatus that is beyond the control of the people behind the bar, and they nailed it. It’s the best music you’ve ever heard, and it’s all free.