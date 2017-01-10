Location 948 North Western Avenue

Chicago, IL What to order cocktails, beer, Scotch

Sportsman’s Club is not a cocktail cocktail bar, but it’s my favorite place to go for cocktails, because they make great ones. It’s a really industry-heavy bar—I’ll run into a lot of my friends in there. The staff there is incredible—they’ve plucked people from all the best bars in Chicago—and they come up with four new drinks every day. You can go back to time and time again without ever getting bored, but if you’re looking for a classic cocktail, they’ll do that too. You can even get a beer and a shot without judgment. That’s the mark of a great bar to me: a focus on what the guest wants to drink, not what the bartender wants to serve. And that’s exactly the kind of bar Sportsman’s Club is.