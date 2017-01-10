Takahashi 高はし (A)

Location 5 Chome-2-1 Tsukiji, Chuo,

Tokyo 104-0045, Japan What to order anago don, kinki no nitsuke

For over eighty years and three generations, Takahashi has been serving simple, fish-centric comfort food. The space is tiny, dominated by one long counter and handwritten menus taped to the wall. From open (8 a.m.) to close (1 p.m.), the seats are filled with Tsukiji workers and locals, silently eating as fast as they can. (The line is usually so long that enjoying a leisurely meal feels rude.)

Takahashi’s menu changes daily, but three dishes are constants—and all worth ordering. Perhaps the most famous is the anago don, incredibly fluffy conger eel in sweet, savory sauce over a bed of rice. Or kinki no nitsuke, whole rockfish steamed and coated in soy sauce, sake, mirin, and sugar. There’s also a seasonal tuna appetizer featuring whatever is best at the market.

With whole fish starting around twenty dollars and the kinki no nitsuke coming in at thirty-five, Takahashi is not a cheap restaurant. But the quality of fish used is usually reserved for ryoteis, invitation-only kaiseki restaurants that traditionally only served politicians, celebrities, and other people with stature, and have been rumored to cost at least one thousand dollars a meal. Seen in that light, Takahashi’s dishes are actually a deal.

Open Mon–Sat., 8am–1pm