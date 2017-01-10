Location 7523 Third Avenue

Brooklyn, NY What to order labneh, baba ghanoush, mujadara, fried halloumi cheese, kibbe-meat croquettes.

If you take the R train as far as it goes, you’ll arrive in Bay Ridge, a very neighborhood-y sort of neighborhood, with streets lined with trees and row houses. You’ll also find a number of Italian, Irish, Middle Eastern, and Chinese communities, and a wide range of restaurants that speak to the neighborhood’s diversity. One of the greatest is Tanoreen, a Middle Eastern restaurant that chef and owner Rawia Bishara opened in 1998. She’s still in the kitchen today, and then sometimes in the dining room, too, because this is one of those places where the chef will come out and ask you how your food is and then pinch someone’s cheek and then hug her nephew who has come by to visit. Working the room, I think it’s called.

Here, the portions are generous, and by that I mean enormous, enough that Bishara will still be taking care of you at lunch tomorrow. Everything should start with a smattering of spreads, labneh (strained, salted yogurt), and baba ghanoush (a garlicky eggplant spread), and maybe a salad or two. Honestly, you could and maybe should just keep going with the appetizers, a mountain of mujadara, warm lentils and rice, and some fried halloumi cheese, a plateful of kibbe-meat croquettes. It will all feel very decadent, and so will you, surrounded by music and a buzzing roomful of families and couples feeling the same.