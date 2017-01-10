Tenfusa 天房

Location 5 Chome-2-1 Tsukiji, Chuo,

Tokyo 104-0045, Japan What to order shiba shrimp and anago tempura donburi

Tenfusa is a tiny tempura joint where the must-eat dish is shiba shrimp and anago tempura donburi. The tempura is ultra thin and airy and is served with a sweet and savory tempura sauce. The shiba shrimp are bite size and packed with flavor. If you plan on making multiple stops at Tsukiji, save yourself from over eating by ordering the tempura without rice. In Japanese culture, leaving food behind is considered more offensive than not ordering rice.

Open Monday–Saturday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m.