The Commodore in Williamsburg is not really a true dive bar, but the vibe gets close: there are crotchety bartenders, David Hasselhoff movies on mute on clunky TVs hanging over those crotchety bartenders, and arcade games. The lighting is dim; the acoustics are crappy. I was once kicked out because my friend unplugged the Donkey Kong machine to charge his iPhone.

If you can get past that, it’s a wonderful place, with great frozen cocktails and spicy-crispy fried-chicken sandwiches. There are leather corner booths perfect for groups sharing a large platter or two of nachos. They’re the most brilliant Brooklyn has to offer—the trick is that chef Stephen Tanner’s uses queso sauce rather than simply melting cheese; instead of a congealed mass, you get a matrix of melty goo interspersed with a few crispy chips. All of that is then topped with fresh-cut radishes and cilantro and beans and three types of homemade salsa. Similarly thoughtful bar food that avoids any attempts at highfalutin’ affects carries through the rest of the menu. You’ll love it. Just don’t unplug the Donkey Kong machine.