Location 803 Washington Avenue

Brooklyn, NY What to order jerk chicken, curry goat, stew peas

The Islands is not quite a hole-in-the-wall, but it’s easy to miss: a BYOB Caribbean restaurant with a teeny upstairs dining room, accessed via a narrow, ultra-steep staircase. On the first floor is a similarly bitsy takeout counter in front of a kitchen where you’ll find pots of meat and things being simmered slowly.

Portions are generous here: spicy, tender jerk chicken and curry goat come served on wide platters with plantains and coconut rice, most of them big enough to share. The stew peas are hearty and warm, and just like the rest of the food on The Islands’s menu, they taste like something from a home kitchen. Bring a six pack and a friend or two, and dig into a few plates of stuff before wandering over to Prospect Park or the botanical gardens or the Brooklyn Museum.