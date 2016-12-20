Location 110 Atlantic Ave

Brooklyn, NY What to eat french fries, lady burger, negroni sbagliato

A cocktail or three and a large trough of french fries is one of the great underrated dinners; luckily, for those who have seen the light, Brooklyn has the Long Island Bar, an old-school/new-school establishment just a few blocks from the East River on Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue. Here, the bar is long, the red leather booths are cozy and individually lit, the bartenders are friendly, and the edible stuff on the menu is far too good to just call it “bar food.” Like the cheese curds, for example, molten and crisp and served with a french onion dip, or the french fries, which a hungry person can house on her own. If you ask for all the sauces you’ll get a little ramekin of smooth and spicy Dijon mustard, which your hand will begin mechanically dipping each crisp, not-too-skinny fry into as if on autopilot. There’s also an excellent hamburger, if you’re into that sort of thing, as well as the questionably named Ladies’ Burger, which knocks the double patty down to a single.

And yes, the drinks are very good. Do a bit of Googling and you’ll learn that Toby Cecchini, a legendary drink-maker about town and the creator, or a creator, of the Cosmopolitan, has owned the bar, which opened in the ’50s, since 2013. His version of that bright-pink accent to many a ’90s ladies’ night is still the best in town, or maybe just the only good one. It’s a fun thing to try. For the next one, the bartenders will make you whatever classic cocktail you like; they’re known for their pineapple daiquiri, which sounds like a sick spring-break joke, but it’s lean and pretty and not frozen. Please check out the white negroni sbagliato, paler and subtler than its red counterpart and garnished with a long slice of cucumber that gives you a good snoutful of cool vegetal-ness with each sip. It pairs very well with those fries. And if you’re feeling wild on a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night, slip across the street for karaoke at Montero’s, a dive bar better than anyone deserves.