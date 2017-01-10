Location 770 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL What to order cheap beer, tater tots

The Matchbox is a tiny bar in West Town that I go to all the time. It’s literally the shape of a matchbox—and not much bigger than one either. There are maybe twenty seats with barely any standing room. (In the summertime, they have outdoor seating, so it’s easier to go then.) The place has a ton of character; it’s super dark inside save for a strand of Christmas lights over the liquor display. I usually go for a shitty beer when I’m there. They don’t serve food there but they’ll let you order from the Silver Palm, another bar nearby. I love bad bar food. I don’t want anything fancy when I’m at a bar. So I’ll get an order of tater tots and that’s enough for me.