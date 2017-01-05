Location 113 E Palace Ave

Santa Fe, New Mexico What to order Margaritas

Santa Fe is truly old for an American city—it was founded in 1609, which makes it twenty years Boston’s senior. And nowhere do you feel that more than the Shed, an old-line green-or-red-chili joint in a seventeenth-century building near the Plaza. It gets mobbed with tourist traffic daily, and there are better enchiladas in town, but the margaritas are great and the Dallas crowd doesn’t stay up late, so swing by for one on the rocks in the courtyard and soak it all in. (The copper bar inside is only slightly less charming if it’s cold.) The Shed, like much of the city, shuts down early—nine p.m., even on the weekends—but the Matador, an incongruously punk, dingy dive, is open just across the Plaza.