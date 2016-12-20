Location 4069 South Avalon Blvd

Los Angeles, California What to eat Carne asada tacos

You may know Kiernan Shipka as Sally Draper on Mad Men, but we know her as a passionate lover of bibimbap.

Tire Shop Taqueria is not a restaurant or even a truck, but more or less a magical taco assembly line of grills and folding tables set up under two pop-up tents. It might not sound like much, but their tacos are my favorite food in LA.

The tortillas are pressed to order, and all the meat is grilled right in front of you. Soon enough, you’ll have a delicious carne asada taco on your plate. You’ll have to eat it standing up—but that’s part of the experience. When I have Tire Shop’s tacos in front of me, I’m rarely happier. I hope you can find that kind of joy in tacos too.