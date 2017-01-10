Location 5 Chome-2-1 Tsukiji, Chuo,

What to order: oyakodon, oyakodon shio

For more than one hundred years, Torito has been distributing chicken and duck to restaurants across Japan. A decade ago, they opened an eatery in the inner market, followed by a second location in the outer market to accommodate the crowds. Both are equally delicious but the outer market location doesn’t have the character of the inner market storefront. There’s something special about the dumpy decor of cheap furniture crammed into a miniscule space, with ancient staff members busting their butts to serve hungry patrons, and handwritten daily menus taped onto the dingy walls. Its charm unique to hole in the wall joints in Japan and Torito has it in spades.

Torito is a temple of traditional Japanese chicken dishes. The star is the glorious oyakodon, a piping hot bowl of rice buried under a generous serving of juicy nuggets of chicken cooked with the creamiest eggs. Soy sauce is generally the dominant flavor and their regular oyakodon is so delicious it has a cult following. But Torito serves an oyakodon variation called oyakodon shio that swaps the soy sauce for salt and yuzu kosho, a fiery condiment with a punch of citrus and pepper.

Torito is one of the few non-sushi places in Tsukiji that has an English menu, and photos of the food are taped to the wall so you shouldn’t have problems choosing what to eat. Looking at what others are eating and pointing at whatever suits you when ordering is also an acceptable way to order.

Open: 7:30 a.m.–2 p.m.