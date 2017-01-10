Location Tsukiji Market, Building #8, 5-2-1 Chuo-ku

Tokyo Japan What to order oyakodon, tori meshi

Nestled among the sushi counters that abut the inner market at Tsukiji is the match- book-sized Torito. The counter-service restaurant specializes in chicken— in particular, oyakodon, which translates roughly as parent-and-child rice bowl. Chunks of chicken are braised in shoyu- and mirin-seasoned dashi, then coated in beaten eggs, which are simmered until they’re just set but still fluid enough that the whole amalgam—sauce, chicken, and eggs now one—can be poured over a bowl of rice. Each spoonful feels generous and restorative. I hear Carole King singing “Chicken Soup with Rice” and see Maurice Sendak’s animations dancing around my bowl as I shovel it down.

Torito is not a one-trick pony: the tori meshi, or chicken over rice, is an elevation of the saucy chicken and rice you’ve eaten elsewhere. The sauce, which most readily identifies the dish, is the least important player. The version most people outside of Japan know is dripping with a cloying, syrupy glaze; here the sauce is restrained—just sweet enough to be delicious but not distracting. It is the seasoning, not the star, and it allows the real marquee attractions of high-quality poultry and crispy skin to strut across center stage.

And every dish (including the excellent karaage, or fried chicken, which you can get in a set lunch or as an addition to something else) is accompanied by a cup of torigara soup, a palliative broth of chicken with cabbage and not much else. When the temperature gets low or when life is just unusually unkind, torigara is there for you. If only it were easier to eat there—like everywhere else in Tsukiji, it’s open only through lunch, and once you’re there, it’s not a relaxing experience. It’s cramped, crowded, and a little hectic. It’s not where your tour group is going to park for a leisurely lunch. But it’s where you go to take a break. Rest comes later, after you eat the rest of the market.