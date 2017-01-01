Tune-Up Cafe

Location 1115 Hickox St

Santa Fe, New Mexico What to order pupusa, huevos

Don’t call it Tex-Mex: New Mexicans are fiercely protective of their enchiladas, huevos rancheros, green chili—never mind that this is the regional cuisine for hundreds of miles in basically every direction. But it helps their case that the Tune-Up is the best place to get this kind of food in the world. It’s a casual all-day spot with big tables and a shaded patio, the sort of place that locals accidentally eat at for two meals in a day (but aren’t mad about it). It also has a strong Salvadoran pupusa—but get the huevos and know that you’re eating New Mexican food, okay?