Yachiyo 八千代

Location 5 Chome-2-1 Tsukiji, Chuo,

Tokyo 104-0045, Japan What to order kuruma ebi, aji (Japanese horse mackerel) or anago (conger eel), pork chashu with fried eggs.

Squeezed between Sushi Dai and Sushi Daiwa, the two most popular sushi spots in Tsukiji, Yachiyo is easy to miss. Push past the crowds, point at the sign 八千代, and the market workers dedicated to crowd management will leave you alone to enjoy Yachiyo in peace.

Like all eateries in the inner market, Yachiyo is the size of a cubbyhole. Two counters line the narrow space, rickety stools are squeezed together to fit as many people inside at once, and you sit elbow to elbow, almost back to back with the other diners. If you’re lucky, you might get a seat with a view into the miniscule kitchen. Four or five assistants surround one elderly man, who stands majestically over the crowded stove deep-frying seafood and tasting simmering broths from massive cauldron-like iron pots. The wear is so deep on the pots that even a box of rocks cooked in them would probably be delicious.

Yachiyo is known for deep-fried foods and two signature dishes: kuruma ebi, the sweet, crunchy deep-fried Japanese imperial shrimp, and the “mixed fry” of one colossal scallop, aji (Japanese horse mackerel) or anago (conger eel), and one kuruma ebi, depending on what’s in season. Those in the know visit Yachiyo on Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays, the only days they serve a melt-in-your-mouth three-day braised pork chashu with fried eggs.

Open Monday–Saturday, 5 a.m.–1 p.m.