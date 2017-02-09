Location 1396 Higashiboridori 9 Bancho, Chuo-ku, Niigata-shi,

Niigata, Japan What to order sashimi, braised vegetables, tamagoyaki, shirako

Yahiko is a seventy-eight-year-old Kappo-style restaurant in Furumachi, the geisha district of Niigata city. The restaurant has counter seating where you will find chef Akira Kosugi at work. He specializes in regional and seasonal dishes, featuring sashimi, braised vegetables, tamagoyaki (Japanese omelet), grilled seafood, and tempura. One of the memorable dishes was an assortment of tempura of Sado island oysters, shirako, (the sperm-filled glandmilt of cod), and the bitter wild bud of fuki, which hinted at the coming of spring. It is one of the handful of restaurants in the city of Niigata where you can arrange to be entertained by furumachi geigi, the famed geishas of Niigata). According to Hiroko Kosugi, the seventy-nine-year-old mother of chef Kosugi, the restaurant was a former okiya, the house in which a maiko (a geisha in training) lives and trains in the arts. If you want to experience well-preserved elegance and the warmth of Niigata hospitality, Yahiko is the place to go.