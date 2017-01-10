Yajima やじ満 (A)

Location 5 Chome-2-1 Tsukiji, Chuo,

Tokyo 104-0045, Japan What to order kaki ramen, asari clam ramen

If you’re a ramen lover, do not miss Yajima. The broth style is a different from the widely popular, super fatty tonkotsu ramen. From October to March, when oysters are in their prime, Yajima serves kaki ramen, rich with oysters. During the warmer months of April through late September, the oyster ramen is put on hold and replaced with a asari clam ramen.

Yajima commands a fiercely loyal local following that travels to Tsukiji just to eat the oyster or clam ramen. Regulars know for an additional fee they can add miso and/or butter to elevate the richness. (But be aware, these additions will make the ramen really, really rich.)

Open Monday–Saturday, 4:30 a.m.–1 p.m.