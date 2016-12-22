How Ben Shewry Finds Freedom in Fine Dining

For our Fine Dining issue, we sat down with top chefs to discuss the state of fine dining. Here Ben Shewry, chef of Attica in Melbourne, Australia, talks to Chris Ying about the transferable lessons of fine dining and how his restaurant is for anyone who enjoys life.

What is a fine dining restaurant?

When I think of the words fine dining, I think of the French three-Michelin-star classic restaurant more than I think of my own restaurant. That’s the tag that society has cast upon ambitious restaurants like Attica or Noma or Osteria Francescana. It’s not really a tag that I love, to be honest. What it should mean is a place where there’s immense attention to detail, and a super refined level of service.

Does the exclusivity of fine dining threaten its existence? Or does it create a necessary mystique?

I don’t think it’s a threat. I was talking with one of my front-of-house staff members the other day about whether or not we should block the front-door glass or leave it open. When people walk along the street, sometimes you’ll see them peering in, wondering what’s going on in the building. There needs to be a What are they doing in there? kind of feeling.

There’s a part of me that knows that the cost of coming here—even though it is a good value—means that a lot of people in society can’t come. In a way, that’s what fine dining means: it definitely excludes the majority of people in Australian society. That’s a fact. But I don’t feel like my idea of fine dining or Attica is elitist. Generally, restaurants of the ambitious nature are smaller. It’s hard to get into the best restaurants in the world. There’s a lot of exclusivity around that basic fact, not even bringing in the cost.

Does fine dining still matter as much now as it used to?

I think it does. I see why it matters every day with my young guys, but also almost every night with cooks who come in to eat. I do think things are a little bit different than they used to be. A lot of young cooks look at Attica and see it as some crazy unattainable dream. And they think it’s just too hard to start a restaurant like that without a lot of money, without backers. I mean, the staffing levels at Attica—compared to a lot of other restaurants—is double. A lot of people seem to be going an easier route, something that’s more achievable, more casual.

What were your early experiences with this kind of dining?

I didn’t grow up in a country with a system of judging restaurants with stars or numbers or hats. Now, there are so many different ways of finding out what the best restaurants are. But back then it was more word of mouth. When I first moved to Wellington from Taranaki, all the cooks used to whisper in hushed tones about this restaurant called the Roxburgh Bistro, about how incredible the chef was and how amazing the food was. They talked about it like it was some kind of pilgrimage to go there. I was maybe twenty-one, and I was pretty excited by that. My mother came down to stay with my wife, Natalia, and me, and she booked us dinner there. That first meal made clear what super high quality was. I’d been cooking since I was fourteen, and I had never seen food like that—I’d never tasted food like that. I wanted to be a part of it, so a few months later I applied for a commis position there.

How has the industry changed during your career? How would you like to see it continue to evolve?

When I came to Melbourne in 2002, it was just after a period of great, small, chef-run, chef-owned fine dining restaurants had closed. There was one place called Est Est Est, which was a very famous Melbourne restaurant—very, very high-end in terms of what it was doing.

Back then, it still felt like you could build a restaurant over time into what you wanted it to be, but now there are more reviewers, more publications, countless websites. You’ve got all these systems of determining what is a good restaurant and what is a crap restaurant, and I don’t think people feel like they have the freedom or the time to take the risk to develop into a fine dining restaurant.

That’s not going to change, though. Our desire right now is for newness all the time. I just want to see more cooks and more waiters empowered to open their own places by themselves. That’s what I really want to see. I don’t like to bring it back to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, but if you look at that list of restaurants, you see the vast majority of them are independently owned restaurants. The chef or the front-of-house team own it and they work in it and it’s individual, and that’s what I like.

Do you think it’s still important for young cooks to spend some period of time in a restaurant like Attica?

If you look at all the successful young cooks in Australia—Dan Hong, Phil Wood, Daniel Puskas, Josh Murphy, Aaron Turner, Analiese Gregory, all these young people on the rise—they’ve all had significant experience in fine dining restaurants. None of them, with the exception of Daniel Puskas at Sixpenny and Aaron Turner at Igni, are doing something you could define as a traditional fine dining restaurant, but I guarantee they wouldn’t be where they are if they hadn’t spent the time in those kitchens.

What you’d learn at Attica or any other fine dining restaurant is totally transferrable, even outside of the world of cooking. The old bastions of commitment, integrity, attention to detail, hard work, creativity—those are things that are timeless and useful in a hotdog shop, a pizzeria, a café, anywhere.

What is it about fine dining that continues to excite you? And what are things that maybe exasperate you?

In one word: freedom. That’s why I’m drawn to it. That’s why I run the business the way I do, because I feel like I have the freedom to decide whatever I want at the restaurant. People come to see our expression of cooking and hospitality; they don’t want to see another person’s or another organization’s expression.

Another thing that fine dining affords me is some of the best young talent from all across Australia and the world. That is an amazing privilege, to be involved with passionate people all the time. It drives me, because I have a responsibility to keep creating for my team. I’m a bit of a psycho like that. I like the work. It’s not hard work, it’s massive fun. It’s not a chore. Don’t feel sorry for me.

Speaking of those diners, who is your ideal audience? Who is Attica meant for?

It’s meant for anybody who loves life, seriously. I know that sounds like a weird thing to say, but I’m a passionate person, and I always surround myself with other passionate people, and I’m hopeful that that positivity and that passionate attitude makes likeminded people want to come to Attica. We can gain so much energy from the positive exchange between humans when we get our job right.