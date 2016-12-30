The Best Things We Read and Ate This Year

For us, reading about food is the only thing as good as eating it. So here we present the best things the Lucky Peach team read and ate this year. Here’s to more of this—and less of everything else from 2016—in the New Year.
Kate Neuhaus, Marketing Manager
READ: Twinkies seem like an innocent enough snack. But this New York Times piece about how private-equity investors took over Hostess made me realize that the dealings behind one of Americas most beloved snack cakes aren’t too sweet.
ATE: Niku-uni from Takashi. It’s a creamy piece of sea urchin layered over raw steak, wrapped up in a shiso leaf and nori. You wrap it all up and eat it in one bite. And somehow all those disparate ingredients work perfectly together to make a bite that is rich and fresh and incredibly balanced.
Emily Johnson, Editorial Assistant
READ: Ian Parker’s profile of Pete Wells, the restaurant critic for the New York Times, was an interesting look at the man who so many restaurateurs spend so much time trying to understand.
ATE: I remember eating a malasada on the steps outside of a slightly suspect-looking urgent-care facility in Maui while I was waiting to get my ear examined, and it was just one of the most amazing things. In my memory, it melted in my mouth and was perfect—but maybe it was just really comforting when I needed that. My stepmom and I walked over to get them while I was waiting to be seen, and we brought some to the nurses and doctors.
Brette Warshaw, COO
READ: It’s not about food, but this article about Netflix changed my view on what we do as a media company and how we do it.
ATE: The steak at Shima in Tokyo.
Chris Cohen, Associate Editor
READ: I liked this deep dive into Houston’s/Hillstone, every foodie’s favorite chain.
Joanna Sciarrino, Managing Editor
READ: I really loved this Thanksgiving feature that the New York Times put together. It was really sweet to see how so many different people of so many different backgrounds celebrate the holiday. Also, I have a short attention span, so I appreciated the vignettes.
Peter Meehan, Editorial Director
READ: If I’m picking out one piece of writing, it’s Amanda Kludt’s “Motherhood Trap” on Eater. It was a strong start to the year.
Toward the end of our democracy, Kim Severson ran two pieces in back-to-back weeks around the election, one on food at the African American History Museum in D.C. and another about food at the Standing Rock protests that just warmed the cockles of my pinko ex-Timesman heart and made me think, Fuck yes! That is what I want to see in the Wednesday paper.
I consider everything Jonathan Gold writes to be required reading, but that’s just me (and everyone in Los Angeles). And I’ll throw in a separate LA Times shout out to this smart taco eat-around with Enrique Olvera by Gillian Ferguson.
But there was a lot good stuff out there. Sachs’ Saveur had a few Adam Gollner stories this year, and I’m always a fan of those. There’s something about those pieces where Andrew Knowlton spends twenty-four hours in a Southern restaurant—like Waffle House or Franklin BBQ—that get to me, and not just because he’s so handsome in the videos that announce them in my Facebook feed.
Kristina Bornholtz, Social-Media Editor
READ: I liked Joshua David Stein’s profile of @FoodGod (aka Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian’s BFF) for GQ. It’s a surprisingly sincere profile of a so-called influencer, in a time when food influencers can make even the most subpar restaurant soar to fame with a snap of a gimmicky dish. Stein keeps the eye rolls to a minimum (admirable, because I can’t say I do the same) and writes with a flourish fit for a Kardashian, all while exploring how a niche celebrity gets more views on his Snapchat food reviews than most qualified food magazines. It’s a wild Wild West out there. Time to get on your personal brand.
Rob Engvall, Art Director
READ: The best thing I read about food this year was probably my piece about why orange food is the best because orange is my favorite color. Being a young millennial influencer, its important for me to take every chance to get my name out there, even if it’s a list where you are supposed to plug someone else’s work you admire.
Peter Romero, Account Executive
Ryan Healey, Web Editor
READ: Texas Monthly publishes some of my favorite longform journalism and this piece on Sandy Jenkins, a fruitcake-factory accountant who stole millions from his company, did not disappoint. Everything about it felt so Texas/foreign to me—who knew people ate so many fruitcakes? Who knew you could spend $2 million on furs alone?—but so familiar, too: Who hasn’t dreamed living life like it’s a ’90s rap video? There’s a little Sandy in all of us.
ATE: The Lucky Peach offices are on Lafayette Street, which means that every Thursday, I get to roll my eyes at the crowds camped outside Supreme waiting for the latest drop. But here’s the thing: I have a bit of fuccboi in me too—just for Superiority Burger instead of streetwear. Whenever Brooks premieres a new dish on Instagram, I must eat it immediately. For Spring/Summer 2016, I loved the grilled yuba with rhubarb and the young-ginger pancake; for Fall/Winter, I stuck to the white sweet potato and the green brown rice. (And real SB-heads know to always order gelato.)