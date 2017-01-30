Bone Appétit

I was born in Central New York, smack in the middle of the state in Oneida, right off the New York State Thruway between Utica and Syracuse, and home to a distinct local fare. From the western side of the Thruway border comes salt potatoes, the summertime staple of baby potatoes boiled with a couple of handfuls of salt until the water evaporates, leaving the skins crusty and ghostly white. On the Eastern side of I-90, Italian red-sauce restaurants almost ubiquitously feature Utica greens, a concoction of garlicky escarole studded with prosciutto and pickled cherry peppers and topped with parmesan cheese. And for the holidays, from Thanksgiving through Christmas, gas stations, supermarkets, and specialty gift shops around the area stock up on jars of the local confection known as Turkey Joints.

Do you smoke them? That’s the first question I get when I’m trying to turn someone new onto Turkey Joints. The next question: Is there meat in them?

Neither fowl nor narcotic, a Turkey Joint is a six-inch-long, knobby stick of candy-coated chocolate that resembles a turkey leg picked clean of meat. The candy shell has a shiny, pearl-colored lacquer with a shattering, ribbon-candy crunch that gives way to a Brazil nut–studded milk chocolate “marrow” inside. They’re super sweet and best savored one or two at a sitting, rather than double-fisted like a bag of peanut M&M’s.

Turkey Joints—originally called Turkey Bones—have been handmade the same way since 1919. They come from Nora’s Candy Shop in Rome, NY, a small building on a residential street, nondescript but for a simple neon green sign promising turkey joints. There, they’re sold by the dozen in twelve-ounce glass jars, adorned with an emerald-green label with gold lettering and a logo flanked by two turkeys.

Turkey Joints have been a part of my Christmas morning since I was ten years old. My mother started the tradition, making sure a ribbon-topped jar of Joints was the centerpiece of the elaborate, customized baskets she put together for each of her kids. (A Christmas stocking would have split at the seams trying to hold in all the loot.) Each family member took a turn unpacking his or her basket, which overflowed with packs of gum, candy bars, scented candles, an annual Christmas ornament, jars of local honey, apple butter, maple syrup, bright orange clementines, and always a new toothbrush. Usually someone would immediately crack open the jar and crunch on the first Turkey Joint of the season, but I was more of a hoarder, rationing them out through New Year’s Day.

On a Christmas morning about five years ago, there were no Turkey Joints under the tree. All day, we waited for the big reveal, playfully teasing my mother about the Year Without Turkey Joints. She laughed it off, but this turned out to be another sign—along with forgetting where she parked the car and missing appointments—of something more than simple forgetfulness. Soon after that Christmas, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s; today, I don’t think she knows what Turkey Joints are. For the past few years my sister Victoria has taken over the role of Turkey Joints provider. Turkey Joints have become a part of her teenage son Jack’s Christmas mornings and now, even though I’m north of forty, she makes sure there’s a green-and-gold jar with my name on it Christmas morning. Someday, I’ll share this holiday tradition with my own family. Until then, I feel pretty lucky to have a jar each year to call my own.