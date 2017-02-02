The Trip That Changed My Life: Cosmo Goss

Back in 1894, Tommy Dewar travelled around the globe to introduce the world to DEWAR’S, chronicling his trip along the way. To channel the brand’s history, we’re teaming up with DEWAR’S to bring you GREAT SCOTCH!, where Lucky Peachers Brette and Ryan travel around the country to gather recipes and recommendations from chefs and bartenders who are committed to their craft. Here, chef Cosmo Goss of The Publican in Chicago tells us about a trip he took that changed his approach to food and cooking.

My favorite place on earth is a tiny town called Los Barriles in southern Baja California Sur. I got married there and try to go back three or so times a year. Los Barriles is a fishing town; I’ve never had better fish anywhere else. The fish is so fresh; it doesn’t take a lot to make it delicious. I’ve eaten life-changing shrimp ceviche which sounds ridiculous—how good can shrimp ceviche really be?—but it helped me really understand the importance of using the best products.

I’ve carried that mindset back to The Publican. I’ve worked hard to find the best purveyors for every ingredient we use. I’m lucky to get to work with a constellation of incredible farmers and fishermen and ranchers through The Publican. I wanted to put a trout dish on our menu, so I tracked down this incredible best trout farm in Northern California. They raise their trout in natural springs, not cement pens, so the fish have to swim really hard and be more agile. They build more muscle and more fat that way, and it’s the best freshwater fish in the whole world.

That’s just one example of many. But as a cook, it’s a tremendous responsibility to treat these ingredients well. People always say, Work smart, not hard. But I tell my cooks, Fuck that! If we were smarter, we’d have been doctors or lawyers. We’re cooks, so we have to work harder to get to use these beautiful ingredients that we’ve spent so long finding.

The other reason I like Los Barriles is the laid-back attitude. I’ve tried bringing that back to the Publican too. We all work too much and make too little, so we might as well have some fun while we’re doing it. What’s the point of banning music in a kitchen if it makes people happy? What’s the point of screaming at someone if you have to work fourteen hours next to them? As long as you’re working as hard as you can, there’s no reason not to have fun doing it.