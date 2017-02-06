Dave Chang on Slow-Poached Eggs

The slow-poached egg, which we use nearly to the point of abuse at Momofuku, is technically the product of a “modern” cooking technique. It was popularized in the early 2000s, after Andoni Luis Aduriz “invented” it and started serving it at his restaurant Mugaritz, outside of San Sebastián. But it’s also a technique that’s within the reach of home cooks.

Andoni spent a crazy amount of time studying the egg—first the differences between how the yolk and the white cook, later how each of the thirteen proteins in the egg white respond to certain temperatures. He eventually settled on a formula: 50 minutes in a water bath at 62.5°C yields something like—or better than, really—a traditional poached egg, with a perfectly runny yolk and a just-barely-set white.

When we first opened Momofuku, I knew I wanted this egg in our ramen, but we didn’t have a budget for a water circulator like the one Andoni used to carefully control the temperature of his eggs. But other than being discouraged that I didn’t have the money, I decided we’d cook them over a candy stove, and that’s more or less what we did. We heated water in a big pot over a low, slow stove. We overcooked and undercooked about a billion eggs in the first couple of years before we learned that it’s really, really important that the eggs aren’t touching the bottom of the pan. Even if the water in the pan is at the right temperature, the bottom of the pan is hotter than the water. I fired people for fucking up the eggs before I understood that.

You’ll want to use a big pot, because it’ll be easier to keep the water in the 60°C to 63°C range. If the pan is too small, the water temperature will be really sensitive to change, whereas a big pot gives you more control—get it to the temperature you want and it’ll stay there. If it gets too hot, add some ice cubes.

Before we got a circulator—I’m halfway embarrassed to admit this—the way I gauged the right temperature was to put my finger in the water. When I could keep it in for two seconds before having to pull it out, that was right. If the water was hotter than that, bubbling, boiling, it was too hot. You’d be well advised to use a candy thermometer rather than the Dave Chang finger-in-the-water method.

So if you’re gonna do this at home, get the biggest pot you have, make sure the eggs aren’t touching the bottom of the pan (elevate the eggs with a steamer basket, or set a large bowl in the pot and invert a slightly smaller bowl inside it), and pay attention to the temperature. You’re gonna screw this up a few times, but it’s not brain surgery.