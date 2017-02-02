Derek Brown’s Three Rules for Making a Great Cocktail

Back in 1894, Tommy Dewar travelled around the globe to introduce the world to DEWAR’S, chronicling his trip along the way. To channel the brand’s history, we’re teaming up with DEWAR’S to bring you GREAT SCOTCH!, where Lucky Peachers Brette and Ryan travel around the country to gather recipes and recommendations from chefs and bartenders who are committed to their craft. Here, bartender Derek Brown of Washington, DC empire Drink Company tells us his three rules to making a great cocktail—and his journey to discovering them.

1. Cocktails should be delicious.

When I worked at the restaurant Citronelle, the chief sommelier, Mark Slater, once said to me, Derek, cocktails should be delicious. It was that simple. If it’s not delicious, don’t make it. When you start bartending, sometimes you get really excited about putting different ingredients together and making things that are weird just for the sake of being weird. You’re like, Oh, this is awesome, it tastes bitter and chunky and warm. I once made a hot Cosmo because I wanted to play with something, and it was the worst drink ever made.

2. “Balance” means different things to different people.

The word “balance” is so ubiquitous, but it’s a hard concept to nail down—it actually means something different to each palate. It’s a taste that applies to an individual, not to a group of people; it’s a scale, not just one experience.

My business partner, Angie Fetherston, really taught me to think differently about different people’s palates. She’s what you would call a supertaster: alcohol tastes burning to her and bitter things taste awful. The more I got to know her, the more I started understanding that taste is a spectrum. Some people really do just like sweet and easy things, and that’s all they can take; some people have very adventurous palates, and you can pour hot sauce on their tongue without them caring. So as a bartender, you need to understand that people taste differently, and then develop a memory for different peoples’ perspectives. Therein lies the trick.

3. You need to learn to make bad cocktails before you can make good cocktails.

The first cocktail I ever made was on my friend’s twenty-first birthday: I picked up a cocktail book and decided I would make one. I was flipping through the book and it had something like 1001 recipes in it, and I didn’t understand what a “part” was. What the hell is a part measure? Where do I find one? Since math wasn’t my strong suit, I decided I would choose one that had equal parts: a recipe called “Alien Secretion.” It was equal parts Midori, rum, and canned pineapple juice. I put equal parts of it in a pitcher and we drank it all, and the next day was probably the worst hangover I’ve ever had.

Making cocktails is a craft, and like any craft, you need to make a lot of bad things before you start making good ones. Start with the classics, and concentrate on making those as well as you possibly can—and then you can get creative. You have to make a lot of crappy cocktails for yourself before you make something great.

The problem with that is that you can’t make bad cocktails for people who are paying money for them, which is why I have what I call the 90/10 rule: 90 percent of the drinks you make should already exist, and 10 percent of the drinks can be brand new. That way, you can make all the classics or new classics, and then you can save that upper echelon for creative drinks and make them for the people who are especially interested in them.